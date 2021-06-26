RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Remedies: Benefits of egg white facial mask

Egg white mask is a beneficial do-it-yourself beauty routine.

egg white facial mask {7 beauty tips}

Egg white masks are easy to make and give your face a break from inorganic substances.

Egg white facial masks is one of the secrets to good skin.

Benefits of an egg white face mask are numerous and they include the following;

  1. Shrinks pores where bacteria grow.
  2. Controls oily skin, prevents pimples and cysts
  3. Eggs have riboflavin, collagen, magnesium which are beneficial to the skin. Riboflavin removes free radicals that cause wrinkles, collages tighten the skin and prevents wrinkles and inflammation. Magnesium slows down ageing.
  4. Clears blackheads. Egg whites are astringent, they tighten facial muscles and remove blackheads and dirt.

Egg white mask is so easy to make at home.

Egg white mask {medicalnewstoday} Pulse Nigeria
  1. Break the egg into a bowl
  2. Remove the yolk with your fingers
  3. Add lime
  4. Add one teaspoon of honey
  5. Whisk together
  6. Use a make up brush to apply to your face
  7. Leave it on your face for 15 minutes. If you notice an allergic reaction wash off immediately
  8. Wash with warm water.

