Natural Remedies: Benefits of egg white facial mask
Egg white mask is a beneficial do-it-yourself beauty routine.
Egg white facial masks is one of the secrets to good skin.
Benefits of an egg white face mask are numerous and they include the following;
- Shrinks pores where bacteria grow.
- Controls oily skin, prevents pimples and cysts
- Eggs have riboflavin, collagen, magnesium which are beneficial to the skin. Riboflavin removes free radicals that cause wrinkles, collages tighten the skin and prevents wrinkles and inflammation. Magnesium slows down ageing.
- Clears blackheads. Egg whites are astringent, they tighten facial muscles and remove blackheads and dirt.
How to make egg white mask.
Egg white mask is so easy to make at home.
- Break the egg into a bowl
- Remove the yolk with your fingers
- Add lime
- Add one teaspoon of honey
- Whisk together
- Use a make up brush to apply to your face
- Leave it on your face for 15 minutes. If you notice an allergic reaction wash off immediately
- Wash with warm water.
