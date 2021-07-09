Natural Remedies: 5 food that protects the eyes

These foods are easy to find and incorporate into your diet.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene and lutein. These are phytochemicals that are helping to have better vision and eyesight.

Pulse Ghana

Carrots

Eating carrots can improve the eyes greatly. Carrots are packed with a lot of nutrients which improves eyesight. A lot of nutrients in carrots protect the eyes from the ultraviolet radiation of the sun and free radical damage.

Carrot LifeGate

Eggs

Eggs contain glutathione. Glutathione acts as an antioxidant for the eye’s lenses. They also protect the eyes from cataracts.

Pulse Nigeria

Garlic and onion

Garlic and Onions contain glutathione which protects the eyes from macular degeneration, cataract, and glaucoma.

Pulse Ghana

Fish

Fishes like sardine, tuna, salmon are great for the eyes. These contain Omega 3 oils. DHA is a component of Omega 3 and a component of the retina in the eyes.

Eating a lot of fish reduces the chance of macular degeneration and prevents blindness.