Natural Remedies: 5 food that protects the eyes

When it comes to the eyes certain foods help to give better eyesight.

Tomatoes
Tomatoes

Eating these foods and incorporating them into your diet would prevent eye problems and protect your eyes

These foods are easy to find and incorporate into your diet.

Tomatoes contain lycopene and lutein. These are phytochemicals that are helping to have better vision and eyesight.

Tomatoes
Tomatoes Pulse Ghana

Eating carrots can improve the eyes greatly. Carrots are packed with a lot of nutrients which improves eyesight. A lot of nutrients in carrots protect the eyes from the ultraviolet radiation of the sun and free radical damage.

Carrot
Carrot Carrot LifeGate

Eggs contain glutathione. Glutathione acts as an antioxidant for the eye’s lenses. They also protect the eyes from cataracts.

Eggs
Eggs Pulse Nigeria

Garlic and Onions contain glutathione which protects the eyes from macular degeneration, cataract, and glaucoma.

White onions
White onions Pulse Ghana

Fishes like sardine, tuna, salmon are great for the eyes. These contain Omega 3 oils. DHA is a component of Omega 3 and a component of the retina in the eyes.

Eating a lot of fish reduces the chance of macular degeneration and prevents blindness.

Salmon fish
Salmon fish Pulse Nigeria

