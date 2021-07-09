Natural Remedies: 5 food that protects the eyes
When it comes to the eyes certain foods help to give better eyesight.
These foods are easy to find and incorporate into your diet.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes contain lycopene and lutein. These are phytochemicals that are helping to have better vision and eyesight.
Carrots
Eating carrots can improve the eyes greatly. Carrots are packed with a lot of nutrients which improves eyesight. A lot of nutrients in carrots protect the eyes from the ultraviolet radiation of the sun and free radical damage.
Eggs
Eggs contain glutathione. Glutathione acts as an antioxidant for the eye’s lenses. They also protect the eyes from cataracts.
Garlic and onion
Garlic and Onions contain glutathione which protects the eyes from macular degeneration, cataract, and glaucoma.
Fish
Fishes like sardine, tuna, salmon are great for the eyes. These contain Omega 3 oils. DHA is a component of Omega 3 and a component of the retina in the eyes.
Eating a lot of fish reduces the chance of macular degeneration and prevents blindness.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng