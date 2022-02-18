RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural remedies: 5 drinks that keeps your blood clean

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Keep your blood clean and free from toxins.

You need to keep your blood clean [Britannica]
You need to keep your blood clean [Britannica]

Your blood is responsible for transporting nutrients, oxygen and hormones to tissue and vessels.

Keeping your kidney and lung in good shape and your blood clean is how to live longer and better;

Certain natural remedies can cleanse and purify your blood;

Basil leaf is called scent leaf [organichaive]
Basil leaf is called scent leaf [organichaive]

Using basil leaves (scent leaf) to drink tea will purify your blood. Basil is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial and helps the kidney and liver detoxify through urine.

Water detoxifies naturally. Vitamins and minerals flow more when you drink enough water. Water flushes toxic substances from your body and keeps your essential organs in good shape.

Turmeric root and powder is full of health benefits {medicalnewstoday}
Turmeric root and powder is full of health benefits {medicalnewstoday}

Turmeric cleanses your blood and heals your body. It contains curcumin - a miracle elixir because of its anti-inflammatory qualities.

It also increases red blood cell production. Mix two spoons of turmeric with milk and drink it.

Lemon juice is loaded nutrients
Lemon juice is loaded nutrients

When you drink lemon juice constantly, it clears your blood. Lemon juice creates a hostile environment for viruses and pathogens.

Drinking warm lemon juice early in the morning, before breakfast will cleanse your body.

Apple Cider Vinegar is made from apples {healthline}
Apple Cider Vinegar is made from apples {healthline}

This balances the PH level of your body and purifies your blood.

Add two spoons of apple cider vinegar with half a tablespoon of baking soda into a glass of water to remove uric acid from the blood.

