Natural home remedies for acne and acne scars

The self-consciousness attached to having acne scars which some have dubbed as 'ugly' is demoralizing and it does not matter what age you are.

Once acne scars appear you might start having the overwhelming urge to have them disappear immediately. Buying harsh lotions or ointment is not the best way to go.

The first thing you need to do is check your hygiene.

Are your sheets, pillowcases, and towel clean? Do you take your bath regularly, at least twice a day? Then check your diet. Do you eat only carbohydrates? A lot of oil and fatty acids. ?

Plus, always use an oil control powder if your face gets oily naturally.

Once these lifestyle questions are out of the way, we can delve into the natural remedies to get rid of acne scars.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is common. It is a plant that produces clear liquid gel substance.

Aloe vera has a lot of healing properties. It also helps to fight against bacteria and lessen inflammation.

Adding aloe vera to skincare products is effective against pimple but even using it alone can help get rid of acne and accompanying scars.

Just scrap the gel and use it as a mask for 30 minutes.

Pulse Nigeria

Honey

Honey is a common multi-faceted liquid produced by bees with many medicinal qualities.

It is also anti-bacterial and helps with healing scars, as well as giving off an even tone.

The best honey to use is raw unpasteurized honey. Try to get the best around and use it as a face mask.

Pulse Nigeria

Green tea

I know that you’re thinking that green tea is quite ridiculous for acne treatment, but it does work. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing acne.

Green tea also reduces lipid levels and sebum (oil) in the skin, it is also anti-androgenic.

Androgens are hormones that produce a lot of sebum that clogs the skin and produces a lot of oil.

This is how to use it, remove the tea bags and soak them in warm water, add some honey and aloe vera and use it at a mask for twenty to thirty minutes.

Pulse Nigeria