African women are beginning to embrace their natural hair and we are totally here for beautiful moments like this. It is important as women that we embrace this beautiful crown on our head and flaunt it whenever we can.

Nigerian actress and model, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, has given us a million and one reasons wear your natural hair. Zainab has always rocked her natural hair in ways that totally made us jealous.

Not only has the television personality given us reasons to wear our natural hair, she has also inspired in different ways to rock our natural hair to dinner dates to work to school and even your girls night out. See inspiration photos below:

1. Jasmine Inspired

We absolutely love how Nigerian TV personality gave the this particular look a twist. With some extensions and half made basket weaving also known as Suku, she turned a basic hairstyle into a chic and elegant one and giving us a little bit popular Disney princesses vibes, Jasmine and Rapunzel.

2. Twist Out

We love our cute Zainab looks in this short twist out. Twist outs are like the easiest thing to do with your natural hair. All you need to do is wet your hair and take two sections of your natural hair and roll them into each other. Allow it dry and you unroll them and you are so good to go.

3. Smooth up-do

We love how sleek and smooth this up-do looks on Zainab. Having your edges properly layered and well brushed is one major key to achieving the perfect up-do like Zainab with your natural hair.

4. In a bun

We like how the God Calling star made bun look so effortless. Buns are very perfect for almost any occasion. All you need is an elastic band and a styling gel and you are so perfect to go for your girls night out or your movie.

5. Cute cornrows

Cornrows are so cute and easy. Zainab Balogun switched it up a bit by adding some extensions to the tip, giving it some edgy vibes.