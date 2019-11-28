Type 4 hair is characterized by beautiful and densely-packed tight coils, it can subsequently suffer from dryness, excessive tangling as a result of shrinkage, and other issues.

All these characteristics can form a hindrance to the growth of your hair, but with the right practices, your hair will grow. Afro-textured hair, also known as Type 4 hair is the most delicate hair texture that exists. Type 4 natural hair is characterized by having tight, densely packed curls, coils or kinks.

Beauty YouTuber, Temitope Adesina, popular addressed NaturallyTemi recently made a video that explains the reason your type 4 natural hair isn't growing. In this video, she also highlighted the solutions.

Watch the video below.