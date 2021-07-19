RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Hair Girl: 5 natural hair mistakes to avoid

This series follows natural hair journey and provides solutions for coping with natural hair.

Keeping natural hair is a journey. You learn a lot along the way, sometimes from your mistakes.

It does not matter if you started when you were a kid or transitioned into keeping natural hair, it is important to take special attention and care of your natural hair.

These are some mistakes you might make along the way.

You should always trim your natural hair. Your hair looks healthier after a trim because you remove split ends and it lets your hair grow into a good length.

In a bid to have shining and smooth hair, you might end up over-oiling your hair. Over oiling can cause scalp irritation, build-up and dandruff.

Build up of products would have your hair looking dry, dull and limp.

Also using petroleum and synthetic oil like mineral oil, isopropyl alcohol is bad for your hair. Shea butter, avocado oil and coconut oil is the way to go.

There is a chance you might buy too many products. Using too many products can cause breakouts, dry strands and product build-up.

Moisturize your hair
Moisturize your hair Pulse Nigeria

Your hair needs a lot of moisture and there are so many things you can do to make it retain the moisture.

You can deep condition your hair, use the loc method or steam your hair. Deep conditioning would promote elasticity, and make your hair grows longer.

You might have to go to a natural hair salon for deep moisture.

Using curlers, hairdryers and hair straighteners might be an easy thing to do but applying too much heat to your hair causes a lot of damage.

