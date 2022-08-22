RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

NAFDAC says formerly-approved drugs are now dangerous

Temi Iwalaiye

Some drugs previously approved by NAFDAC have been discovered to be harmful.

Some of this locally produced drugs are harmful [Guardianng]
NAFDAC director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye related to the Press last week Wednesday in Abuja that some of the drugs they had previously approved were unfit for human consumption as they contained tobacco and cannabis.

One such drug is Kurkura, an aphrodisiac. “Kurkura is an illicit product illegally consumed for the sole aim of getting intoxicated. The substance when abused can be harmful to the body organs such as the brain, kidney, and liver. The damage to the kidney and liver cannot be overemphasized,” Adeyeye said.

“This substance can cause irrational thinking, and an altered state of mind, which if taken by a driver can lead to a road traffic accident with the attendant fatality consequences or can lead to criminal behaviours such as rape, kidnapping, and murder.” She said.

Other harmful drugs are, ‘Minister For Man Power’, ‘, ‘Nisan Zango Karfin Maza’, ‘Shagalin Ka Man Power’, ‘Dakan Jia Man Power enhancement’, ‘Gagare Man Power’, ‘Wuff Male Sexual Performance’, 'Almenjou For Lazy Men in Bed’ and ‘Afafata For Sexual Drive’.

‘Hyergra 200’ (Sildenafil Citrate tablet), ‘Cannon Extra’ (Paracetamol 500mg+Caffeine 30mg), and ‘Amafranil tablets’ (Clomipramine tablet 25mg)’ are also equally harmful.

Another product though approved by NAFDAC has now been discovered to contain harmful substances is an alcoholic drink called 'Japata' produced by Chigodson International Company Ltd.

It has marijuana in it even though when the products were registered they were said to contain only ethanol. This drink, according to the NAFDAC is contaminated and unfit for humans to consume.

Adeyeye pledged that the agency will continue its inspections of unauthorized manufacturing facilities and that offenders would be dealt with under the applicable laws and rules.

Temi Iwalaiye
