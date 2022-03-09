Much ado about Vitamin C Serum, does it work?

What does Vitamin C do?

It reduces wrinkles, eye bags and fine lines that appear on your face

The older you get, the more your skin deteriorates, sags and wrinkles. Using Vitamin C serum improves the appearance of your skin by increasing the production of collagen and fighting free radicals in the environment.

2. It protects your skin from sun damage and dark spots.

The ultraviolet rays of the sun can cause serious skin problems and damage including sunburn and hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation is having one part of your skin darker than the rest. Vitamin C will help even out your complexion.

3. It makes your complexion lighter.

Vitamin C can visibly improve your skin tone by lightening your complexion this is because Vitamin C has an enzyme that inhibits melanin production.

What can’t Vitamin C do?

Vitamin C does not treat skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis which are caused by serious issues. The best it can do is clear dark spots on your face.

A skin serum should be distinguished from a lotion and moisturizer. The right time to apply a serum is after cleansing your skin and before applying your moisturizer.