RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Much ado about Vitamin C Serum, does it work?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Does Vitamin C have a magic effect on the skin?

Vitamin C has some skin benefits [MarthaStewart]
Vitamin C has some skin benefits [MarthaStewart]

Serums are popular these days. If you look at Instagram influencers' pages you will see them rubbing different serums on their skin promising it will make your skin glow. How true is this claim?

Recommended articles
  1. It reduces wrinkles, eye bags and fine lines that appear on your face

The older you get, the more your skin deteriorates, sags and wrinkles. Using Vitamin C serum improves the appearance of your skin by increasing the production of collagen and fighting free radicals in the environment.

2. It protects your skin from sun damage and dark spots.

The ultraviolet rays of the sun can cause serious skin problems and damage including sunburn and hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation is having one part of your skin darker than the rest. Vitamin C will help even out your complexion.

3. It makes your complexion lighter.

Vitamin C can visibly improve your skin tone by lightening your complexion this is because Vitamin C has an enzyme that inhibits melanin production.

Vitamin C does not treat skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis which are caused by serious issues. The best it can do is clear dark spots on your face.

A skin serum should be distinguished from a lotion and moisturizer. The right time to apply a serum is after cleansing your skin and before applying your moisturizer.

Also, knowing the right vitamin C for your skin is important.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gen-X only serve as a barrier for Gen-Z and millennials

Gen-X only serve as a barrier for Gen-Z and millennials

Much ado about Vitamin C Serum, does it work?

Much ado about Vitamin C Serum, does it work?

If you eat these 8 meals, losing weight is impossible

If you eat these 8 meals, losing weight is impossible

Breakfast Chronicles: “They broke my heart once; but it’ll never happen again

Breakfast Chronicles: “They broke my heart once; but it’ll never happen again”

Beauty Inspiration: Osas Ighodaro is one of the sexiest women in Nigeria, here’s why;

Beauty Inspiration: Osas Ighodaro is one of the sexiest women in Nigeria, here’s why;

Intimate Partner Violence: How to get out of a violent relationship

Intimate Partner Violence: How to get out of a violent relationship

Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF) for Youths: Applications open to young innovators in Nigeria

Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF) for Youths: Applications open to young innovators in Nigeria

Bridal makeup: Here are expert tips for doing your makeup on your big day

Bridal makeup: Here are expert tips for doing your makeup on your big day

Igba Nkwu: All you need to know about the Igbo traditional marriage

Igba Nkwu: All you need to know about the Igbo traditional marriage

Trending

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed [Credit: Eat This, not That]

5 natural ways to make your lips soft and pink

Lips: Here are 5 naturally ways to make them soft and pink [Medium]

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)