Monkeypox virus may be spread by air, nose masks are advisable

According to the American Centre for Disease Control, the virus can be transmitted by air over short distances.

Even though airborne transmission contributes minimally to the spread of the virus, this is important information for health workers and family and friends who live with patients.

As of May 29 2022, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded a total of 21 confirmed cases with one death have been reported from nine states and the FCT. Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), and Rivers (1).

The death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications.

There has been many reports of monkeypox being spread by air. A study carried out in Nigeria in 2017 revealed that two health workers without direct contact with patients contracted the virus.