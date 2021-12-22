RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Moderna reveals its booster shot effective against the Omicron variant

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The vaccine maker has now come out to claim that its vaccines appear to be protective against the new variant.

Moderna Inc, one of the companies responsible for the making of one of the vaccines being used to protect against the coronavirus has now come out to say that its vaccines appear to offer some protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The new variant has brought some of the early apprehension about the coronavirus back. With infection rates in countries across the world swelling again and governments struggling to contain it, the promise of effective booster vaccine shots is sure to bring some relief.

The renewed surge of the coronavirus pandemic has seen countries around the world consider lockdown to limit the spread of the virus, with countries like the Netherlands going ahead to implement it. The new variant has been widely claimed to be resistant to the first two doses of the vaccine with some even claiming that booster shots may not be entirely effective in defending against it.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton said of the booster in an interview: “It's highly effective, and it's extremely safe. I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron.”

Although the data being presented has not been peer-reviewed yet, this news is sure to lift the company’s shares that has been suffering a hit recently.

