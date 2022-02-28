Mind-blowing benefits of mango leaves

Mango leaves contain vitamins A, B, and C, and they contain phytochemicals like flavonoids and phenols, which are primary constituents of antioxidants. For consumption, people often prefer them in the form of tea or crushed into powder and incorporated into cooking. These leaves contain a wide range of medicinal uses.

The following are some of the numerous health benefits:

Helps in digestion and weight loss

Mango leaves help in digestion and aids in weight loss. The leaves contain enzymes and hormones that increase the rate of digestion while still regulating fat in the body. Boil some young mango leaves for some minutes, strain out the water, and drink as tea.

Keeps diabetes in check

Mango leaves contain a tannin photochemical called anthocyanins. The leaves are dried, crushed, or grounded into powder and then added to the water for drinking. This is used to manage and treat diabetes in its early stage.

It could treat insomnia

If you find it hard to sleep at night, you could add mango leaves to your bathwater shower with it before bed. Studies say that this simple act helps put your body in a state of tranquility; thus, your body is relaxed and refreshed

Promotes healthy skin

Mango leaves contain antioxidants that possess anti-aging properties. They also have antibacterial properties that help treat bacterial skin infections. They are also an excellent remedy for treating skin rashes, burns, and scales. For burns, burn the mango leaves till ash residue forms, then place the ash on the burn.