Meristem launches destinations campaign

In a bid to encourage investors to pursue their goals with a trusted financial partner, Meristem Securities Limited, a reputable financial partner with a history of rapid growth, expansion, and outstanding value creation, has launched a new campaign titled "Destinations".

The slogan of the new campaign is “Get there with Meristem”

For over 19 years, the award-winning capital market conglomerate has innovated, grown, and attained the status of the preferred financial services provider for individuals and corporations in Nigeria and across the globe.

Through a rich history of excellent customer service and demonstrated financial services expertise combined with an enviable workplace culture of thoroughbred professionals, Meristem has helped many clients grow, preserve, and transfer their wealth successfully to the next generation.

Meristem is renewing its commitment to assisting you to build your wealth with a promise to take you to your next destination with its bespoke array of financial advisory services that range from wealth management, stockbroking, financial advisory, trusteeship, registrars and probate management services, investment banking, leasing, and loans.

Whether you are a young professional, student, businessperson, entrepreneur, or retiree, Meristem’s financial advisory services are designed to help you achieve your aspirations, goals, and dreams at whatever stage of life you are in. From planning your finances to investments, completing ongoing projects or acquiring new ones, expansion of business, and planning for your children’s welfare while you’re here or not, Meristem’s team of professionals is readily available to speak with you, execute your wishes in a seamless and professional manner, and walk with you on your journey to growing wealth that would last for generations.

You can also become intentional with building your wealth by maximizing Meristem’s array of product offerings, such as their dollar investments, stock investment, Meritrade, a leading Nigerian stock trading platform, probate services, real estate investments, wills, private, corporate and education trusts, business loans, leases, and many more.

Send an email to contact@meristemng.com or call 0700-MERISTEM to begin your wealth journey. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

