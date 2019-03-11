The retrograde Mercury in Aries is a period during which you will need to make even more of an effort with communication and the way you relate with others.

You will be faced with an overwhelming urge to just saw things with little regard for tact, but you must resist.

Your perception of what other people say might be distorted because of your overly eager and anxious desire for action. In this season, you will feel very impatient and eager to get going but this might translate into impulsiveness and cause friction.

During this period, you will need to show a significant amount of self-restraint especially when it's pertaining to a subject that you are passionate about. You will create equally passionate responses, and this may lead to clashes.

Make sure you do not say anything that you will regret later on, especially words that are harsh and critical. Your words are more likely to be misconstrued even if you have good intentions. You are also likely to misunderstand what others say to you so listen carefully and think before you respond. Try to stick to lighter subjects until this all blows over.

Mercury retrograde do’s and dont's

Do…

1. Pause and think before speaking, always

2. Read all emails and paperwork thoroughly before you send.

3. Leave early for any travel and appointments because there's a high risk of missing connections

4. Renew your commitments instead of making new ones

5. Plan reunions with old friends and family but be prepared for issues to arise

6. Expect to hear from/run into people from your past at the strangest times

7. Get sentimental and take a walk down memory lane

Don't…

1. Fly off the handle or jump to conclusions if someone misunderstands you

2. Shoot the messenger if a blast from the past comes back

3. Put anything risky into an email or text or say something you can't take back

4. Lead people on, give mixed messages, or believe everything you hear