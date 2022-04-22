People with mental distress may have a change of behavior that affects their work, relationships with other people, and enjoyment of life.
Mental Distress: All you need to know about this health problem
Mental distress, also commonly known as psychological distress, is a broad term that describes the state of mental anguish that affects a patient's thoughts, feelings or behavior.
Causes of mental distress
1) Stress at work: This could be as a result of low pay, long working hours, relationship with workers or managers, bad performance.
2) Stress at home: Low income, death of a family member, relationship issues with family members.
Other reasons include chemical imbalance in the brain; exposure to traumatic experiences amongst others.
Types of mental distress
- Anxiety disorder: This is characterized by significant and uncontrollable feelings of anxiety and fear. A person with an anxiety disorder can experience extreme distress, restlessness, panic, or worry.
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): PTSD is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event. A person with PTSD may experience terrifying flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety.
- Depression: This is a mental health condition in which a person may experience a constant depressed mood and a loss of interest in activities that may affect a person's daily life.
- Bipolar disorder: Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that makes a person have extreme mood swings, which include emotional highs and lows.
- Schizophrenia: This is a serious mental disorder in which a person may suffer from hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that may affect a person's functioning.
And how would you treat these?
- Psychotherapy: Psychotherapy which is also known as psychological counselling, is very effective in reducing the symptoms and teaching a person how to deal with them. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most effective psychotherapy treatment for mental distress. CBT teaches you specific skills for resuming your normal life.
- Medications: Medications can help you control some symptoms of mental distress. Several types of medications are used to relieve symptoms of anxiety disorders. Certain antidepressants and mood stabilizers are used for short term relief.
