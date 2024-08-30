ADVERTISEMENT
Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

While the concept of a biological clock is often associated with women, men also experience age-related changes that can affect their fertility and the health of their offspring.

Although men can produce sperm throughout their lives, there are certain ages when having children may not be ideal due to potential health risks and fertility issues. Here’s a look at how a man's age can impact fatherhood:

Men's fertility gradually decreases as they age, particularly after their mid-40s. Studies have shown that sperm quality deteriorates with age, including a reduction in sperm count, motility (the ability of sperm to swim), and an increase in DNA fragmentation.

This decline can make it more difficult for older men to conceive naturally, even if their partners are younger.

Sperm could help fight infections [UNCHealthTalk]
Sperm could help fight infections [UNCHealthTalk]

As men age, the likelihood of genetic mutations in their sperm increases. Older paternal age has been associated with a higher risk of certain genetic disorders and health conditions in children, such as autism, schizophrenia, and other developmental issues.

Research indicates that men over the age of 45 are more likely to father children with these conditions compared to younger men.

Advanced paternal age has been linked to an increased risk of pregnancy complications. Studies suggest that the partners of older men are more likely to experience miscarriages, preterm births, and low birth weight.

This is thought to be related to the decline in sperm quality and the increased risk of genetic abnormalities.

Higher chance of pregnancy complications
Higher chance of pregnancy complications

Children of older fathers may face long-term health risks. Research has shown a correlation between older paternal age and the likelihood of childhood health issues, such as congenital heart defects, neurological conditions, and certain cancers.

The risk may increase incrementally with each passing year, particularly after the father reaches his 50s.

In addition to biological factors, emotional and physical well-being are important considerations. Older fathers may face challenges in keeping up with the demands of parenting, which can affect their ability to engage actively in their children’s lives.

Additionally, there may be concerns about the father's ability to be present throughout the child's life due to potential health issues or shorter lifespan.

A father and his teenage son posing on a balcony [Photo: Kaysha]
A father and his teenage son posing on a balcony [Photo: Kaysha]
While men don’t experience a definitive end to fertility like women do with menopause, age does play a significant role in reproductive health and the potential health of offspring.

For men, the ideal time to father children is generally considered to be in their 20s to early 40s, when sperm quality and overall health are more optimal.

Beyond age 45, men should be aware of the increased risks and may want to consider these factors when planning for children. It's always advisable for older prospective fathers to consult with healthcare professionals to discuss any potential risks and to make informed decisions.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

