Media darling Folu Storms shares the secrets to her flawless skin

Media personality Folu Storms is a star of both radio and television and though she's known for her hosting talents, she's also known for her gorgeous skin. In a new Youtube video, Folu walks us through her daily skin routine.

Folu shares some valuable tips on how she keeps her gorgeous skin in check, her favorite skincare products and her must-have nighttime skin care rituals.

Choosing and having the right skin care routine is crucial to achieving flawless skin and it's important to remember that not all products and routines are ideal and matching for all skin types. Using the wrong formula for your skin, can cause an unexpected breakout, even worse, it can cause you acne, increase oiliness or even dry out your skin even more.

Here below are all the skin types in order to help you determine which skin type are you:

Dry – If you feel your face tight and the pores aren’t noticeable

Normal – If you feel your skin smooth and pores are barely visible. It’s neither dry or oily

Oily – If you feel your skin oily with visible pores

Combination – If you feel your skin smooth but its oily in the T-zone

You want flawless looking skin, but it all starts with proper skin care. Even the most basic skin care routine can do wonders for your skin's health.

Folu writes:

I often get asked what I use for my skin, and the truth is I Keep It Simple. If the routine and ingredients are simple it becomes much easier to identify if things aren't working, and because I live in Nigeria I try to use things I know I can get without too much hassle! If you want to know more sound off below and I'll give you more information but honestly that's it!

Take a look at her skin care routine below!