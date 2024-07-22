Masturbation voted as the most difficult addiction to break

The results

Out of the thousands of participants, masturbation emerged as the most challenging addiction to overcome, garnering 8,600 votes. Following this were pornography with 2,000 votes, drugs with 1,600 votes, and alcohol with 1,000 votes.

The overwhelming response indicates a growing concern and a need for greater awareness and support surrounding these issues.

Poll results Pulse Ghana

Understanding the challenge

Masturbation, often viewed as a natural and normal activity, can become problematic when it turns into a compulsive behaviour. Many individuals struggle with controlling this habit, which can impact their daily lives, relationships, and overall mental health.

The high number of votes for masturbation as the most difficult addiction to break reflects the hidden struggles that many people face.

Comparing the addictions

Masturbation (8,600 votes): Often considered a private matter, compulsive masturbation can lead to feelings of shame, guilt, and isolation. It is a topic that is rarely discussed openly, making it harder for individuals to seek help. Pornography (2,000 votes): Closely related to masturbation, pornography addiction can have severe consequences on one’s mental health and relationships. The easy accessibility of explicit content online has made this addiction increasingly common. Drugs (1,600 votes): Drug addiction remains a significant issue globally. Despite numerous rehabilitation programmes and support systems, breaking free from drug dependency is an arduous journey for many. Alcohol (1,000 votes): Alcohol addiction, while less voted for in this poll, is a well-documented issue. The social acceptance of drinking can sometimes mask the severity of alcohol dependency.

The need for support

The results of this poll underscore the necessity for more open discussions and resources to address these addictions. While drug and alcohol addictions have established support systems, the stigma surrounding masturbation and pornography often prevents individuals from seeking help.

Mental health professionals suggest that recognising the problem is the first step towards recovery. Therapy, support groups, and self-help resources can be beneficial. It is crucial to approach these issues without judgment, providing a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and struggles.

The Pulse WhatsApp poll has shed light on the challenges of overcoming various addictions, with masturbation topping the list.

This highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, open conversations, and accessible support systems to help individuals struggling with these addictions.