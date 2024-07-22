ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Masturbation voted as the most difficult addiction to break

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a recent poll conducted on the Pulse WhatsApp page, the audience was asked to vote on the addiction they found most difficult to break.

Chocolate orange masturbation image
Chocolate orange masturbation image

The options provided were pornography, alcohol, drugs, and masturbation. The results were telling, with masturbation receiving the highest number of votes, highlighting a significant challenge faced by many individuals.

Recommended articles

Out of the thousands of participants, masturbation emerged as the most challenging addiction to overcome, garnering 8,600 votes. Following this were pornography with 2,000 votes, drugs with 1,600 votes, and alcohol with 1,000 votes.

The overwhelming response indicates a growing concern and a need for greater awareness and support surrounding these issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll results
Poll results Poll results Pulse Ghana

Masturbation, often viewed as a natural and normal activity, can become problematic when it turns into a compulsive behaviour. Many individuals struggle with controlling this habit, which can impact their daily lives, relationships, and overall mental health.

The high number of votes for masturbation as the most difficult addiction to break reflects the hidden struggles that many people face.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Masturbation (8,600 votes): Often considered a private matter, compulsive masturbation can lead to feelings of shame, guilt, and isolation. It is a topic that is rarely discussed openly, making it harder for individuals to seek help.
  2. Pornography (2,000 votes): Closely related to masturbation, pornography addiction can have severe consequences on one’s mental health and relationships. The easy accessibility of explicit content online has made this addiction increasingly common.
  3. Drugs (1,600 votes): Drug addiction remains a significant issue globally. Despite numerous rehabilitation programmes and support systems, breaking free from drug dependency is an arduous journey for many.
  4. Alcohol (1,000 votes): Alcohol addiction, while less voted for in this poll, is a well-documented issue. The social acceptance of drinking can sometimes mask the severity of alcohol dependency.
Overcoming addictions
Overcoming addictions Pulse Ghana

The results of this poll underscore the necessity for more open discussions and resources to address these addictions. While drug and alcohol addictions have established support systems, the stigma surrounding masturbation and pornography often prevents individuals from seeking help.

Mental health professionals suggest that recognising the problem is the first step towards recovery. Therapy, support groups, and self-help resources can be beneficial. It is crucial to approach these issues without judgment, providing a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse WhatsApp poll has shed light on the challenges of overcoming various addictions, with masturbation topping the list.

This highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, open conversations, and accessible support systems to help individuals struggling with these addictions.

Addressing these issues head-on can lead to healthier, more fulfilling lives for many who feel trapped by their habits.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is your sign to stop dating that broke girl

Here is your sign to stop dating that broke girl

Fun, Networking & Tech: Everything you need to know about UnwindFest (TechUnwind)

Fun, Networking & Tech: Everything you need to know about UnwindFest (TechUnwind)

Before you date a rich girl here are 4 things you should know

Before you date a rich girl here are 4 things you should know

I was with my sister in the delivery room — 3 things shocked me about childbirth

I was with my sister in the delivery room — 3 things shocked me about childbirth

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Okro soup & rice, a combo for Nigerian millennials or just odd?

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Okro soup & rice, a combo for Nigerian millennials or just odd?

Masturbation voted as the most difficult addiction to break

Masturbation voted as the most difficult addiction to break

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

3 easy ways you can warm eba

3 easy ways you can warm eba

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

Habits of fit and curvy women [Pinterest]

5 habits of fit and curvy women

Cardiovascular diseases have remained a leading cause of death globally [iStock]

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

7 signs you're not drinking enough water