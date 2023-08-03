Breaking news:
Mamador encourages healthy living, rewards exceptional women

The Pledge for Your Heart and Women of Flavour campaigns were organized to encourage healthy living choices amongst consumers and reward women who are making a difference in their communities.
According to Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, “Mamador remains dedicated towards making strong contributions to the Nigerian society and championing women’s causes. It was exciting to watch our consumers take the solemn pledge to always choose a healthy lifestyle with Mamador above all.”

The exceptional Women of Flavour, who were nominated for their meaningful contributions to society received thoughtful gift hampers, while the Pledge for Your Heart winners were rewarded with shopping vouchers by Mamador’s Mystery Mama in malls and markets.
The exceptional Women of Flavour, who were nominated for their meaningful contributions to society received thoughtful gift hampers, while the Pledge for Your Heart winners were rewarded with shopping vouchers by Mamador’s Mystery Mama in malls and markets. These winners expressed their gratitude and shared their experiences on social media, appreciating the brand for the surprise gifts they received.

Mamador continues to prioritize the needs of its consumers, through its initiatives aimed at promoting healthy living and supporting the average woman. Mamador is a product of PZ Wilmar Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its product line includes Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes, and Mamador spread for bread.

Follow @mamadorng on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more information on Mamador's Pledge for Your Heart and Women of Flavour campaigns.

