Male contraceptive with no side effects and 99% effectiveness has been produced

When they stopped giving them these drugs, they resumed producing sperm normally.

Female contraceptives have a lot of negative hormonal effects like spotting or bleeding, breast tenderness, weight gain and other hormonal imbalances. The other alternative is IUD patches which is almost a medical procedure that involves inserting a device into a woman’s body.

On the other hand, condoms are unreliable and they are a man's first line of defence or a vasectomy which can be expensive and irreversible.

But things could be taking a turn for the better as men could be getting their contraceptive pills without hormonal side effects.

These tests have been carried out on mice with minimal side effects and the results will be laid before the American Chemical Society today. Noman and his colleagues licensed the drug to a private company, YourChoice Therapeutics to carry out human trials later this year.