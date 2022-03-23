RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Male contraceptive with no side effects and 99% effectiveness has been produced

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

A male contraceptive that is 99% effective has been produced.

Men may be getting their own contraceptives
Men may be getting their own contraceptives

Abdullah al Noman and his colleagues at the University of Minnesota gave male mice a daily dose of a molecule called YCT529 for four to six weeks and discovered that their sperm count dropped and had no side effects.

Recommended articles

When they stopped giving them these drugs, they resumed producing sperm normally.

Female contraceptives have a lot of negative hormonal effects like spotting or bleeding, breast tenderness, weight gain and other hormonal imbalances. The other alternative is IUD patches which is almost a medical procedure that involves inserting a device into a woman’s body.

On the other hand, condoms are unreliable and they are a man's first line of defence or a vasectomy which can be expensive and irreversible.

But things could be taking a turn for the better as men could be getting their contraceptive pills without hormonal side effects.

These tests have been carried out on mice with minimal side effects and the results will be laid before the American Chemical Society today. Noman and his colleagues licensed the drug to a private company, YourChoice Therapeutics to carry out human trials later this year.

You will recall that male contraceptive pills have been in the works for a while, but they had negative side effects so this is a great development.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Male contraceptive with no side effects and 99% effectiveness has been produced

Male contraceptive with no side effects and 99% effectiveness has been produced

Nicki Minaj is worth a reported $85 million — here's how she built her fortune

Nicki Minaj is worth a reported $85 million — here's how she built her fortune

Why the Suri men of Ethiopia drink cow blood

Why the Suri men of Ethiopia drink cow blood

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

Kuli Kuli: How to make the Northern peanut snack

Kuli Kuli: How to make the Northern peanut snack

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

What do men and women focus on when they watch porn?

What do men and women focus on when they watch porn?

Fingering: Here's the right way to pleasure a woman with your hands

Fingering: Here's the right way to pleasure a woman with your hands

Domino’s BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Offer – Every Pizza lover’s dream come true

Domino’s BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Offer – Every Pizza lover’s dream come true

Trending

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

A black couple sleeping.

5 most common s*xual fantasies

Make your woman enjoy sex with you [Women's health]