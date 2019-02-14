What's your favourite date-night makeup look? Well, now you have more Valentine's inspiration thanks to Youtube influencer Shayla Mitchell.

Makeup can be quite special as we associate it with those important romantic memories. That's why putting some time and thought into getting ready for a big Friday night can feel so special.

There's is no one-size fits all approach to date-night makeup, just do what feels right for you. Some women prefer to go bold, others like to go bare, and the rest of us probably fall somewhere in the middle with a look that's just a step up from our everyday look.

So, in honour of what is arguably the most important date night of the year, we are bringing you some inspiration.

Shayla writes:

In this makeup tutorial, I will show you how to achieve this romantic, radiant, glowy, date night makeup look. I really wanted to show you a step by step tutorial with only a few products. I hope you enjoy this easy radiant look with my favorite red lipstick.

Products Used:

NARS Super Radiant Booster

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Caracas

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Caramel and Cacao

NARS Skin Deep Eye Palette

Huda Beauty Blondie Setting Powder

Dose of Colors Caviar Eyeliner

Colourpop Black Mascara

Lilly Trophy Wife Lashes

Buxom Mykonos Blush

Linda Hallberg Anger Mood Lip liner

Colourpop Season 10 Liquid Lipstick (Matte Red)