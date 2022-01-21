Maintain a healthy lifestyle with these agricultural products and daily routine

Let's dive in:

1. Coconut and groundnut are sexual drive enhancers.

2. Carrot and cucumbers are sperm boosters.

3. Swimming enhances your memory.

4. Dancing reduces stress, sex is also good but do not abuse it.

5. Exercise is a life extending therapy.

6. Frequent talking with enthusiasm is an anti-aging

7. Masturbation can cause eye defect, weakness of penis and reduces your libido from 50 years.

8. Congested buccal cavity is potentially hazardous, brush your teeth morning and night.

9. Beans is an anti-cancer, you can remove the skin if it give you trouble after eating.

10. Eating smoked fish is suicidal because it is double monoxide and could elicit cancerous cells.

11. Beef is very dangerous to those above 40 years

12. Milk is not really ideal for those who experience noisy and stomach upset after drinking it, Such indicates milk fermentation in the system.

13. Soft drink and juices shouldn't be abused. You can prepare your own juice with fruits. Don't accumulate synthetic sugar in your body.

14. Make watermelon your companion as it cleanses your liver and kidney, and also enhances their functions.

15. Eat apples, carrot, onion and other vegetable everyday.

16. Cease your breath for at least one minute when people cough or sneeze, especially in an enclosure or in a public transit.