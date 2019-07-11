A premium photo lounge decked in black carpet was curated to usher in guests who arrived looking dapper in black and gold, the colors for the night.

Hosts for the night were the delectable Osas Ighodaro and the classy Tobi Bakre who teamed up to give guests a classy evening.

The hall was decorated in black and gold, setting the mood for a cocktail evening that was all about style and elegance.

Two bars served up a variety of cocktails, the Moet & Chandon signature and a “settle in” bar.

A grand piano was set up unmistakably, giving a rendition of classics from timeless movies and tunes from our motherland.

Celebrities who graced the occasion include Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson and a host of others.

The launch unveiled the Lip cream which gently and naturally lighten dark lips, making them supple, soft and luscious while the lip gloss adds shine and a natural glow to last you throughout the day.

Did you miss it?

That’s quite alright. You can get a taste (literally) of what the night was all about by getting the classy looking lip cream at N10,000 and the lip gloss at N4,000.

This is a featured post