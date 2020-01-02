Lupita stuns in Louis Vuitton as she talks about her career growth and passion on her first British Vogue cover.

The Kenyan actress started the year with a great achievement as she becomes the cover star of British Vogue's February Issue. In this age where beauty standards are being redefined, the Oscar award-winning actress flaunts her natural hair on the cover for their "Fashion & Film" issue.

For the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, selecting Nyong'O for this issue was a no brainer once he saw her outstanding performance in Us.

Lupita who is set to star in an adaptation of Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, Americanah says that she had never seen the African contemporary experience explored and celebrated the way it is in the book. In her words,

"I had never seen the African contemporary experience explored, celebrated and analyzed in such a way. The observations she makes as a non-American black person about America are things that I had never articulated but had felt. I was just madly in love."