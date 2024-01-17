For women: 5 short hairstyles that will inspire you to cut your hair

You don’t need a lot of hair to look like a damsel; cutting off your hair is not always a bad thing, and these celebrities have cut their hair off and still look so good.

If you are looking for inspiration, then look no further.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon recently gave her hair a big chop, and she hasn’t looked better. I especially loved how her short blonde hair has those partings.

Diiadem

My favourite thing about how Diiadem cut her hair is that she used relaxers. Ladies! Natural hair is not mandatory. Her relaxed cut accentuates her natural beauty and the smooth lines and shine are simply stunning. Plus the ginger colour is gorgeous.

Jayda

Take a cue from Jayda's adorable pixie cut! It's especially important if you don't want to cut all your hair. Although it looks gorgeous, this look needs constant maintenance. So, you are forewarned.

Allyson

Allyson has been bald for as long as I can remember; there is not a single hair on her head, and she looks great every single time. So, be a gorimapa (bald person) if you dare!

Nancy Isime