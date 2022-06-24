RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Amir Hashemloo, renowned plastic surgeon talks about his love for plastic surgery.

Dr Hashemloo is a renowned plastic surgeon
Dr Hashemloo is a renowned plastic surgeon

At the early start of his career, Amir Hashemloo began planning his techniques based on the golden and geometric proportions and even classical aesthetics of Leonardo Da Vinci by performing non-invasive techniques for beauty.

Recommended articles

Now he is the founder of Nikadel Clinic and his goal is for a more natural and incremental cosmetic surgery.

He said Cosmetic surgery can help many people look and feel their best and delay the aging process.

According to the beauty guru, in the future, the desire to look young and attractive may become more trending as people work and live longer.

I believe that restorative and beauty procedures should be done with great delicacy and not look artificial." He says.

He is also well known for his removal and correction of facial stretch, creating proportionate axes and beautiful proportions, also specializing in his technique for rectifying the eye and the eyebrow frame outline.

Hashemloo loves giving natural beauty to his patients. Patients’ satisfaction with the results of work is very important to him. He believes that restorative and beauty procedures should be done with great delicacy and not look artificial.

Having gained global recognition, he is aiming to introduce better technological advancements via his Nikadel Clinic which would make any kind of surgery painless and stress-free.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them

Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Here's what happens when your man's s*x drive is lower than yours

Here's what happens when your man's s*x drive is lower than yours

Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative hits one-year milestone

Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative hits one-year milestone

Why Lagos is the second most unliveable city in the world for the 2nd time in a row

Why Lagos is the second most unliveable city in the world for the 2nd time in a row

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Koko by Khloe is know for big bum [Instagram/KokobyKhloe]

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

Now that you're pregnant, you may want to know what to do during pregnancy to have a beautiful and smart baby. Yes, the things you do when you're pregnant can affect your baby.

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

The truth about penis stretching [Credit: Daily Hellas]