Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Now he is the founder of Nikadel Clinic and his goal is for a more natural and incremental cosmetic surgery.

He said Cosmetic surgery can help many people look and feel their best and delay the aging process.

According to the beauty guru, in the future, the desire to look young and attractive may become more trending as people work and live longer.

“I believe that restorative and beauty procedures should be done with great delicacy and not look artificial." He says.

He is also well known for his removal and correction of facial stretch, creating proportionate axes and beautiful proportions, also specializing in his technique for rectifying the eye and the eyebrow frame outline.

