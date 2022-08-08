Let’s take a minute to talk about Modella’s frontal wigs

The catch

When Modella first came on the show, she came with a full curly wig that looked gorgeous.

The next day, we knew that she didn’t know what to do with her hair afterwards, it hung on her like a helmet. She couldn’t pack it well or keep it in a bonnet.

The problem with the way she styles her frontal wigs is that they start at the front of her head, close to her eyes, and they do not look light and feathery.

When we saw her on the Saturday night after Beauty helped her with her frontal, we were happy that we could finally get to see her face.

But then another surprise on Saturday morning in the saloon, this young woman did a ponytail hair style and still glued frontals to it - so highly unnecessary!

We are curious as to why she does it, it feels like when you discover something new, you learn how do it, you keep doing it and don’t wanna stop.

There is nothing wrong with wearing a normal wig without using any frontal closure, plus, we are certain that it can't be good for her front hair if she keeps adding so much glue to it.

Additionally, it doesn't look great because her small, oval-shaped head feels drowned in the wig.