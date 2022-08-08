RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Let’s take a minute to talk about Modella’s frontal wigs

Temi Iwalaiye

Modella's frontal wig has caused some reactions online. Here's why;

Modella and her interesting wig [Twitter]
Modella and her interesting wig [Twitter]

Modella is one of the fake housemates introduced into the Big Brother Naija House two weekends ago, and even though she has a beautiful body and lovely face, we cannot stop talking about her frontal wigs.

The catch

When Modella first came on the show, she came with a full curly wig that looked gorgeous.

The next day, we knew that she didn’t know what to do with her hair afterwards, it hung on her like a helmet. She couldn’t pack it well or keep it in a bonnet.

The problem with the way she styles her frontal wigs is that they start at the front of her head, close to her eyes, and they do not look light and feathery.

When we saw her on the Saturday night after Beauty helped her with her frontal, we were happy that we could finally get to see her face.

But then another surprise on Saturday morning in the saloon, this young woman did a ponytail hair style and still glued frontals to it - so highly unnecessary!

We are curious as to why she does it, it feels like when you discover something new, you learn how do it, you keep doing it and don’t wanna stop.

There is nothing wrong with wearing a normal wig without using any frontal closure, plus, we are certain that it can't be good for her front hair if she keeps adding so much glue to it.

Additionally, it doesn't look great because her small, oval-shaped head feels drowned in the wig.

Twitter users are also fed up and have begged Big Brother to come to take her away or at least tell her that her wig isn't positioned right. Here are some reactions below;

Temi Iwalaiye

