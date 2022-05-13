Giving lemons to babies has long been a source of controversy among parents. While some parents offer their babies lemons, others are hesitant to do so because they feel it would harm the little infants. Truth is, lemons are good for babies and here are some of the reasons why:
Lemons for babies: Do they cause more harm than good?
Despite the fact that babies make goofy expressions when they taste them, lemons are extremely vital for their growth.
1. Lemons stop catarrh
If your baby has a runny nose or cough, lemon can be used as a home remedy. The acidity helps to drain mucus from the throat and clears up inflammation in the nasal passages, making breathing easier for your baby.
2. Healing wounds
The citric acid, found in lemons, is an antiseptic that destroys bacteria and fungi that cause wounds to get infected. It also accelerates tissue repair and prevents new infections from springing up.
3. Good source of calcium
Lemons are also high in calcium and potassium, both of which help your baby's immune system as well as the formation of strong bones and teeth.
4. Cures scurvy
They contain ascorbic acid which aids in the treatment of scurvy. Scurvy causes swollen and bleeding gums, and you don't want your children to experience that.
5. Good source of Vitamin C
The Vitamin C in lemon not only prevents scurvy, it also improves your baby's immune system and protein production. As a result, eating lemons may bring more benefits to your baby than you realize.
However, regardless of lemon's nutritional benefits, you should never leave your child alone with lemons or any other citrus fruit. Lemons have a high acidic content, so too much ingestion can cause a burning feeling in your child's stomach and could even lead to diarrhoea, vomiting, or mild allergic reactions. This is why there is a controversy about offering lemons to babies.
Thus, before giving lemons to a child under the age of 12 months, make sure you speak with your doctor. And if you do decide to offer your infant lemons (or any other citrus fruit), don't start with the raw fruit, squeeze some juice and dilute it with water first to test their tolerance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng