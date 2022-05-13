Lemons for babies: Do they cause more harm than good?

1. Lemons stop catarrh

If your baby has a runny nose or cough, lemon can be used as a home remedy. The acidity helps to drain mucus from the throat and clears up inflammation in the nasal passages, making breathing easier for your baby.

2. Healing wounds

The citric acid, found in lemons, is an antiseptic that destroys bacteria and fungi that cause wounds to get infected. It also accelerates tissue repair and prevents new infections from springing up.

3. Good source of calcium

Lemons are also high in calcium and potassium, both of which help your baby's immune system as well as the formation of strong bones and teeth.

4. Cures scurvy

They contain ascorbic acid which aids in the treatment of scurvy. Scurvy causes swollen and bleeding gums, and you don't want your children to experience that.

5. Good source of Vitamin C

The Vitamin C in lemon not only prevents scurvy, it also improves your baby's immune system and protein production. As a result, eating lemons may bring more benefits to your baby than you realize.

However, regardless of lemon's nutritional benefits, you should never leave your child alone with lemons or any other citrus fruit. Lemons have a high acidic content, so too much ingestion can cause a burning feeling in your child's stomach and could even lead to diarrhoea, vomiting, or mild allergic reactions. This is why there is a controversy about offering lemons to babies.