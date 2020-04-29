However, once you begin to feel unbearable pain during sex or the mere thought of sex scares you, then there is an issue.

Here are 5 reasons why you feel pain during sex

1. Tightness in the vagina entrance

In some situations, size matters—if, for example, a male partner has a large penis and your vagina is small, you could experience pain. Keep in mind, though, that a woman’s body size is not related to the size of her vagina.

2. Vaginal or sexual infections

These conditions are common and include yeast infections. Sexually transmitted diseases may include genital warts, herpes sores, or other STDs.

3. Vaginismus

This is a common condition. It involves an involuntary spasm in the vaginal muscles, sometimes caused by fear of being hurt.

4. Problems with the cervix (opening to the uterus)

In this case, the penis can reach the cervix at maximum penetration. So problems with the cervix (such as infections) can cause pain during deep penetration.

5. Insufficient Lubrication

Insufficient lubrication can also be caused by lowered levels of estrogen, which can make vaginal tissue more fragile and affect the vaginal walls in such a way that less liquid is produced.

In most women, the wall of the vagina responds to arousal by producing a liquid that moistens the vagina and its entrance, making penetration easier. Sometimes there isn’t enough lubrication — you may need more time for stimulation, or you may be nervous or tense.