Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Some common questions comes to mind when you are considering using waist trainers.

Waist training is the process of using a steel boned corset to modify your waist into an hourglass shape with semi-permanent results.

They are latex body fitting materials that are used for waist training.

Waist trainers are mostly used by women who want to get the perfect flat tummy and abs when they have flabby or excess fat in their abdominal area.

Wearing a waist trainer out is normal now, but some dangers accompanies it that every woman should know.

  • Causes the organs to shift

Waist trainers have the instant effect of making you look slimmer at your waist, but it also tends destroying your body structure from the inside. Constant wearing of the waist trainer will lead to change or shift of the abdominal organs like the intestine to shift downwards because of the pressure the waist trainer puts on the tummy.

  • Does not reduce fat in the long run

You don’t reduce or lose tummy fat if you use the waist trainer rather it shifts it somewhere else. Even if you do, it is only temporary. Some experts also believe that regularly wearing a waist trainer can actually decrease core strength, the opposite of that sexy stomach you are aiming for.

  • It’s not good for exercise

Contrary to what people think that waist trainers are good when exercising, they are actually more dangerous. Waist trainers do not let you breathe and restrict the abdominal movements. You are supposed to allow room for breathing when exercising because the lungs are also working. Wear tummy belts to help with shaping your tummy instead.

  • Leads to dehydration and difficulty in breathing

Waist trainers make it hard for you to breathe and you also feel dehydrated, especially when doing extraneous work or exercises. This is why you have to condition to know how you feel when wearing waist trainers.

Waist Trainers do have their benefits, but knowing when to stop using them that is important. You don’t wear waist trainers alone and expect a miracle to happen the way you want. You have to add regular exercises, like planks

  • Leads to back pains

Constant wearing of waist trainers might lead to back pains and also changes in body posture. Your body begins to deform around the waist and thighs. That is why waist trainers leave a mark on the ones addicted to wearing it.

