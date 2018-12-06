Kiki Omeili serves bold looks in promotional shoot for upcoming film

news

After wrapping up post-production of her debut feature film "Run", the Nollywood actress went into the studio to create promotional pictures for the upcoming movie. Let's take a look at the gorgeous beauty looks from the shoot .

There's nothing one-dimensional about this actress, as just as she brings fire to the screens, she's also doing that behind the screen.

Kiki Omeili's debut feature film titled "Run", scheduled for release in 2019, is done with the post-production phase and awaiting release. To promote the upcoming film, she collaborated with photographer Chris Ezeani to produce these stunning photos.

Let's take a look at the glam looks.

First look

For her first look, she complemented her Ujuestelo ready-to-wear black and red sheer piece with bold glossy red lips and nude eyeshadow. Her hairpiece in this was also on point, emphasising the whole look as sultry.

Second look

With hair tightly pulled back, Omeili did the perfect smokey eyes and nude lips. Chika Ambrose, the Makeup Artist, definitely nailed the Kim-Kardashian-at-the-2018-MET look on this one.

Third look

This was another sultry look, with matte red lips and nude eyes.

Credits:

Photography: Chris Ezeani @chris.ezeani

Makeup and hair: Chika Ambrose @chikaambrose

Outfits: Ujuestelo @ujuestelo

Headpiece: Anehita Aletor @n3itrr