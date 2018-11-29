Kebbi Govt begins yellow fever vaccination

news

To prevent loss of lives, the Kebbi Government has commenced the second round of yellow fever vaccination across the 13 local government areas in the state.

Flagging off the campaign on Thursday at Gwandu, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said more than two million people were being targeted.

Bagudu said the second round of vaccination became necessary following reported suspected cases of yellow fever in the state and neighbouring states.

“In March, the first round of yellow fever vaccination was conducted in eight LGAs of the state following reported suspected cases of yellow fever in Kebbi and other states of the country.

“In view of the danger posed by yellow fever to the health of the people, the Kebbi State Government has collaborated with the Federal Government and our development partners, notably WHO,UNICEF and GAVI to conduct second round of yellow fever mass campaign in 13 LGAs of the state beginning from today,” he said.

Bagudu assured that the state government would continue to collaborate with development partners in the fight against yellow fever and other preventable diseases in the country.

The governor thanked the development partners and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for their support in the campaign.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, said the exercise would cover Argungu, Augie, Arewa, Aliero, Dandi, Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Kalgo Bunza, Jega, Zuru, Dakaba and Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas.

He explained that children from nine months up to 44 years would be vaccinated against yellow fever in the state.

Kambaza called on eligible people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, a representative of NPHCDA, Abuja, called on stakeholders to cooperate and mobilise people for the campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign would last for 10 days and would take place in 847 vaccination posts from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.