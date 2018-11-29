Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Kebbi Govt begins yellow fever vaccination

Kebbi Govt begins yellow fever vaccination

Flagging off the campaign on Thursday at Gwandu, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said more than two million people were being targeted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The early and severe symptoms of Yellow Fever explained.jpg play Kebbi Govt begins yellow fever vaccination (Emergency Management and Safety Solutions)

To prevent loss of lives, the Kebbi Government has commenced the second round of yellow fever vaccination across the 13 local government areas in the state.

Flagging off the campaign on Thursday at Gwandu, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said more than two million people were being targeted.

Bagudu said the second round of vaccination became necessary following reported suspected cases of yellow fever in the state and neighbouring states.

“In March, the first round of yellow fever vaccination was conducted in eight LGAs of the state following reported suspected cases of yellow fever in Kebbi and other states of the country.

“In view of the danger posed by yellow fever to the health of the people, the Kebbi State Government has collaborated with the Federal Government and our development partners, notably WHO,UNICEF and GAVI to conduct second round of yellow fever mass campaign in 13 LGAs of the state beginning from today,” he said.

Bagudu assured that the state government would continue to collaborate with development partners in the fight against yellow fever and other preventable diseases in the country.

The governor thanked the development partners and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for their support in the campaign.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, said the exercise would cover Argungu, Augie, Arewa, Aliero, Dandi, Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Kalgo Bunza, Jega, Zuru, Dakaba and Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas.

He explained that children from nine months up to 44 years would be vaccinated against yellow fever in the state.

Kambaza called on eligible people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, a representative of NPHCDA, Abuja, called on stakeholders to cooperate and mobilise people for the campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign would last for 10 days and would take place in 847 vaccination posts from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incrediblebullet
2 Pulse Blogger 10 Home remedies to lighten your skin naturally that you...bullet
3 Pawpaw The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievablebullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria
As an outbreak occurs, here's all you need to know about Yellow Fever
Yellow Fever: NCDC's response to outbreak in Edo State
Expert charges FCT residents on yellow fever preventive immunisation
NCDC confirms yellow fever outbreak in Edo
Yellow Fever: Plateau Govt sets Nov. 21 for preventive mass vaccination
Mexico's orange sea guides the souls of the dead
6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!
Lifestyle 35 abandoned places in the US and the history behind them

Beauty & Health

As an outbreak occurs, here's all you need to know about Yellow Fever
As an outbreak occurs, here's all you need to know about Yellow Fever
3 ways to lose weight in only 3 days
3 ways to lose weight in only 3 days
Amidst bleaching controversy, Blac Chyna launches her skin lightening cream in Lagos
Amidst bleaching controversy, Blac Chyna launches her skin lightening cream in Lagos
We want to know who your Miss Nigeria 2018 is
We want to know who your Miss Nigeria 2018 is
X
Advertisement