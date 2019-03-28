The myth that black women cannot pull off any colour hair is still floating around but thanks to wigs and frontals, black women are proving that they can effortlessly pull off any hairstyle. Aside from the usual braids and black hair, black women all over the world are getting more adventurous with everything from green to blue and pink hairstyles. When it comes to hair rules, we are beginning to set our own.

Out of all the shades, blonde seems to be the one that many black women are discouraged from trying. Typically, we see that shade on only fair-skinned white women so going blonde seems like it's simply not for us. While black women like Mary J Blige, and Beyoncé look flawless in their signature honey blonde locks, going all out platinum is still pretty daunting.

Jordyn Woods however has made a bold statement by stepping out in London with flowing platinum blonde locks. Jordyn made a triumphant return to Instagram a few weeks ago following her drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Jordyn, having been ostracised by the entire Kardashian clan, is going it alone and trying to build a career of her own.

The model and entrepreneur first returned to 'gram after a two-and-a-half week break sporting her natural hair, cut into a blunt, chin-length bob. It seems she's returned with even more confidence and has been blessing us with glamorous looks and lots of promo for her eyelash collection with Eyelure.

Her latest beauty look certainly makes a statement. She was spotted out and about in the British capital rocking a long, platinum-blonde wig, installed by London- based stylist, The Frontal Sleyer.

London was in town to celebrate the launch of her eyelash collection with beauty giant Eyelure. On Instagram, ahead of her celeb-filled party, Jordyn wrote, "Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow! Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them."

This isn't the first time Woods has played with colour. She's worn honey-blonde hair before, playing with golden hues and low-lights and highlights to add some texture to her hair. This shocking platinum look, however, is definitely the brightest colour we've seen her wear.

Jordyn is certainly using her new found notoriety to make a statement and in separating from the Kardashians, is carving out an identity for herself. We are looking forward to watching her flourish.