We all want our bottoms to look great but butt acne is a thing and it can mess up your confidence however, you can get rid of it.

No one wants to admit to them, but nearly everyone will get pimples on the butt at some point in their lives; they're quite common and generally not as much of a big deal as you would imagine. It can occur at any age and appears equally in both men and women. You may just get the odd pimple here and there or you may have a more severe case of rough, red bumps across your whole bum. They can hurt, or itch, or not but rest assured, all is normal.

So, what causes it?

Pimples on the butt can be the result of pores and they can become clogged just like pores anywhere else on your body. Acne-like bumps on the buttocks are caused by inflammation of hair follicles, which is called folliculitis. Folliculitis can be caused by an infection from bacteria, yeast, or fungus, irritation of hair follicles, or blockage of hair follicles, she says. It tends to be on the skin surface. Folliculitis appears to be shallow little bumps, and is more likely to be itchy or irritating than painful.

Most of the time, folliculitis eruptions go away on their own. If not, a dermatologist can prescribe a combination of products to clear up your skin. Often, butt acne can be treated with a topical antibiotic cream or an antibacterial wash.

On a recent visit to Miami, beauty guru Jackie AIna decided to tackle her butt acne and take her followers along for the ride.

Jackie writes:

I got to spend some time in Miami with Dermalogica and they gave me a custom skincare routine that was done on my back and bum! It was very interesting to say the least. The treatment was meant to improve the overall look of the bikini area and bacne and I’ve been testing this at home ever since we got back from this trip. Shout to Detmalogica for sponsoring this trip and today’s video!

Take a look at the video below and see if you can't pick up some valuable skincare tips!