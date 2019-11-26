Naomi Campbell recently teamed up with Jackie Aina to deliver an epic video that revealed the model's beauty routine.

Jackie Aina filmed her 'get ready with me' session, and she got Naomi Campbell to answer some questions. The video was one that was filled with fun and good vibes from the brown skin girls.

In the course of making up, Naomi revealed some facts about her beauty routine that got our attention. Jackie Aina posted the first part of the video on her YouTube channel while Naomi Campbell posted the other part on her channel.

We brought together some details she left us with.

Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell had an amazing time while making up [YouTube/ Naomi] YouTube/ Naomi

1. Naomi doesn't spend time on makeup

Naomi Campbell mentioned it takes her just 10 minutes to get ready. This fact was shocking to Jackie Aina. While Jackie was still applying foundation and powder, Naomi had quickly moved on to doing her eye makeup. That was fast right?

2. She's not good at drawing her brows

Naomi Campbell revealed that she can't fix her brows. She just allows the best hand to do the fixing for her. "As long as my eyebrows are done by that one and only Anastasia, she’s the only person I let touch my eyebrows in the world — as long they’re done, then I can do the other stuff."

3. Naomi Campbell hardly wears sunscreen

It’s very clear that Naomi’s skin in poppin’ (though she refused to share her beauty routine?!). But she admitted that she only wears sunscreen on her lips.

Below are videos of the makeup session. Watch it and enjoy it!