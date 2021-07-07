RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: It's okay to have pimples

Temi Iwalaiye

Although pimples are unpleasant for most people. It pops up on the face frequently.

Pimples
Pimples

When worried about pimples, ask yourself if you have a consistent problem with pimples over time or it comes and goes away after a while?

It goes without saying that pimples pop up randomly and unexpectedly. You could wake up one morning and see a giant one on your face.

So, before your rush into your kitchen and apply whatever concussion you can think of, ask yourself if you have a problem with acne, then you can start to assess your lifestyle.

What am I eating? What am I putting on my body? What am I drinking? What can I do to make sure this acne or pimples is not recurrent?

At the end of the day, the few times you get pimples should not make you throw a tantrum.

Pimples appear on your face because your face is secreting more oil than it should, and it would disappear in a few days or weeks if you let it.

For some women, pimples come when their menstrual period is close.

If you are notice pimples on your face.

  1. Wash your face every night before you sleep
  2. Do not allow your face to get oily, put some powder on it.
  3. Wash your pillowcase!
  4. Do not worry about it because it is okay to have pimples.

Temi Iwalaiye

