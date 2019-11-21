It's not too early to prepare for summer 2020!

If you plan to lose a bit of weight, a detox diet can help. If your weight loss journey is longer, the detox diet can get you off to a great start. That's why we've packaged a 3-day detox diet for you.

The diet is a very low-calorie, low-carbohydrate diet. That means it is not nutritionally complete. But it won't pose any major risks if you follow it for just three days. You will lose weight for two reasons. First, the calories consumed are less than what any adult would normally burn. Therefore your body will use up stored fat and your weight will drop. Second, when limiting carbohydrates in the diet, you’ll lose water weight from the body. When carbohydrate is reintroduced, though, water weight is regained.

Check out our Fitfam 3-day detox diet below:

This diet involves replacing breakfast, lunch, and snacks with juices, soups, and smoothies, while still allowing a nutritious dinner at the end of the day. Breakfast is a cup of lemon water followed by a different green juice every day to help kick-start liver health. This is followed by a filling mid-morning smoothie snack, a hearty soup for lunch and a protein-rich healthy dinner. Our diet is designed to revitalize rather than restrict, so if you feel very hungry between lunch and dinner you can add in a cup of soup.

Day 1

Breakfast: Super greens juice

Cup of hot water and lemon upon rising then juice the following ingredients:

Chunk of cucumber

1 pear

Handful of spinach

Handful of parsley

Juice of ½ a lemon

½tsp grated ginger

Mid-morning: Coconut delight smoothie

Blitz together:

1tbsp chia seeds

250ml coconut milk

Handful raspberries

1 banana

Lunch: Pea and mint soup

Sweat 1 onion, 1 celery stick and 1 carrot. Pour in 300ml vegetable stock, 200g garden peas and a handful of fresh mint. Add 1tbsp low-fat crème fraîche and blitz until smooth.

Dinner: Baked cod and steamed vegetables

Scatter ½tsp ground cinnamon and ½tsp ground nutmeg on 1 cod fillet. Add the juice of half a lemon, wrap in foil and bake in the oven. Serve with unlimited steamed mangetout and kale.

Day 2

Breakfast: Balancing greens juice

Cup of hot water and lemon upon rising then juice the following ingredients:

1 apple

1 Cos lettuce

Half a head of broccoli

Handful of kale

Mid-morning: Nutty goodness smoothie

Blitz together:

1tbsp cashew nuts

250ml almond milk

Handful of strawberries

Handful blueberries

Lunch: Super-spicy roasted squash soup

Place 1 red onion, 1 garlic clove, 170g butternut squash, 1 large tomato on a baking tray. Scatter with ½tsp turmeric, ½tsp cumin seeds, 1½tsp coriander seeds, and ½tsp mustard seeds. Roast in the oven. Place the ingredients in a blender with 300ml veg stock and blitz until smooth.

Dinner: Tofu stir-fry

100g tofu cooked in 1 tsp coconut oil. Add 1 red onion, 1 garlic clove, ½tsp grated ginger, 100g baby corn, 100g mangetout, 100g garden peas, and 1 red pepper. Add 1tbsp reduced-salt soya sauce and a handful of coriander. Serve on a bed of steamed, grated cauliflower.

Day 3

Breakfast: Revitalising greens juice

Cup of hot water and lemon upon rising then juice the following ingredients:

1 small avocado

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of ½ a lemon

Chunk of cucumber

Handful of watercress

Handful of spinach

Mid-morning: Tropical purity smoothie

Blitz together:

1tbsp mixed nuts

250ml coconut milk

Handful pineapple chunks

Handful of strawberries

Lunch: Carrot and coriander soup

Sweat 1 onion. Add half a sweet potato, 3 carrots, 1 large tomato, and 300ml vegetable stock. Boil until soft and add a handful of coriander to finish. Blitz until smooth.

Dinner: Soya and ginger salmon with roasted veggies

Top 1 fillet of salmon with 1tbsp reduced-salt soya sauce and ¼tsp grated ginger and bake in the oven. Serve with a side of roasted tomatoes, mixed peppers, and steamed spinach.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com