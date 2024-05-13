ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is there a good side to smoking?

Samson Waswa

Smoking and good health are often seen as sworn enemies. Cigarettes are plastered with warnings, and public health campaigns relentlessly highlight the dangers of tobacco use. But with all the negativity surrounding smoking, is there a shred of truth to the whispers of potential benefits? Let's delve into the science and separate fact from fiction.

Smoking is a dangerous habit with no clear-cut benefits
Smoking is a dangerous habit with no clear-cut benefits

The Allure of Nicotine

Recommended articles

The primary culprit in cigarettes is nicotine, a highly addictive compound that acts on the central nervous system. Nicotine has been linked to a few potential benefits:

  • Short-term cognitive boost: Nicotine may enhance alertness, focus, and information processing for a short time. This explains why some smokers report feeling sharper after a cigarette.
  • Appetite suppression: Nicotine can mildly suppress appetite, leading to reduced calorie intake. However, this effect is modest and unsustainable.
  • Reduced risk of certain diseases: Some studies suggest a lower risk of developing ulcerative colitis, Parkinson's disease, and possibly even Alzheimer's disease in smokers. However, the research is ongoing, and the mechanisms behind these observations aren't fully understood.
It's crucial to understand that these potential benefits are overshadowed by the overwhelming health risks associated with smoking.
It's crucial to understand that these potential benefits are overshadowed by the overwhelming health risks associated with smoking. pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

It's crucial to understand that these potential benefits are overshadowed by the overwhelming health risks associated with smoking. Here's why:

  • Limited and inconclusive evidence: The research on potential benefits is preliminary and often riddled with confounding factors. For instance, smokers might have pre-existing conditions that influence their risk of certain diseases.
  • High risk of addiction: Nicotine is highly addictive, making it difficult to quit smoking once you start. This addiction can lead to long-term health problems despite any short-term benefits.
  • Severe health consequences: Smoking is a leading cause of preventable death, linked to lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and a myriad of other health issues. The risks far outweigh any potential benefits.

If you're seeking the focus-enhancing or mood-lifting effects sometimes associated with smoking, there are healthier alternatives to explore:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Exercise: Physical activity is a well-documented mood booster and can improve cognitive function.
  • Meditation: Mindfulness practices can enhance focus and reduce stress.
  • Balanced diet: Eating a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can improve cognitive function and overall well-being.
  • Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT): NRT products like patches or gum deliver controlled doses of nicotine to help manage withdrawal symptoms while quitting smoking.

Smoking is a dangerous habit with no clear-cut benefits. The potential positive effects are overshadowed by the multitude of well-established health risks. If you're a smoker, quitting is the single best thing you can do for your health. Numerous resources and support groups are available to help you on your smoke-free journey. Remember, a healthy lifestyle filled with physical activity, a balanced diet, and stress-management techniques can provide the focus, mood enhancement, and overall well-being you seek, without the significant health risks associated with smoking.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women

Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women

7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings

7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings

Is there a good side to smoking?

Is there a good side to smoking?

6 places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

6 places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

Here’s how good sleep benefits your skin and health

Here’s how good sleep benefits your skin and health

How to acquire Ghanaian citizenship in 8 steps

How to acquire Ghanaian citizenship in 8 steps

5 ways to work on your communication skills as an introvert

5 ways to work on your communication skills as an introvert

What to know about the small penis syndrome

What to know about the small penis syndrome

How to quickly recover from a hangover

How to quickly recover from a hangover

The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

Top 10 tourist attraction spots you should watch out for pickpockets

Top 10 tourist attraction spots you should watch out for pickpockets

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lack of access to fresh air may result in problems with the functioning of the respiratory system [Shutterstock]

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

A man eating while on the floor

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Post partum depression(inhabitat)

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

West Africa Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Landscapes Gets a Boost: A look back at Medlab & Pharmaconex

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex