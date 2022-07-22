Is the Covid-19 pandemic over? How Nigeria can prepare for possible future pandemics

The initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown showed how unprepared and unequipped the Nigerian health sector was. Although the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) responded remarkably well, much more could have been better if we were prepared. At a health security policy dialogue put together by Nigerian Health Watch in Abuja recently, Peter Hawkins Country Representative of UNICEF made an impressive remark on NCDC’s response. He said “We can affirm that Nigeria did a remarkable job to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. NCDC for instance stretched and brought on its a-game despite the challenges in the sector. Also, many initiatives like the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were timely interventions by the Federal Government and private institutions. He also added that “whilst we got several things right, much more could have been done. Knowing that the pandemic is not over, and we might be at the beginning of many other, there is a need to tighten efficiency within the sector”