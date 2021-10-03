RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is salt good or bad for your health?

Salt is a necessary seasoning in most meals
Salt is a necessary seasoning in most meals

Salt comes from two sources one is seawater and the other is from rock salt that is a sodium chloride mineral.

Rock salt is gotten from the sedimentary rocks of dried up lakes and sea bodies.

Salt is used as a seasoning, preservative, and antiseptic. However, its most popular use is as a seasoning. Most Nigerians cannot make a meal without adding some salt to it.

But how good is salt or table salt as it is popularly called for your health?

Too much salt can contribute to high blood pressure. High blood pressure is linked to heart failure and heart attack. Consuming too much salt also leads to heart failure, kidney problems, stroke, and osteoporosis.

But this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take salt at all. Your body needs salt because salt balances the fluids in your body and keeps your blood pressure at a healthy rate.

There are different varieties of salt like Himalayan salt, pink salt, unicorn salt and so on. They are labelled healthier versions of table salt, but this is not true.

You might feel like preparing your meals with a lot of these variations of salt won’t put your health at risk, but this isn’t true, it is just as unhealthy.

A lot of processed foods we eat has a lot of salt and sodium. If you are trying to monitor your salt intake, take a good look at the processed foods and snacks you buy. Buy only processed foods labelled no added salt’, ‘low salt’ or ‘salt reduced.

Finally, if you are trying to reduce your salt intake, do not sprinkle salt on cooked food.

