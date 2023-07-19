With the rise of many online gaming platforms and other associated technologies, we’ve never seen more people logging into their computers every day to play their favourite games so, if it’s not good for our mental health, it’s something we need to know.

While online gaming is mostly seen as entertainment, there is growing interest in exploring how it can impact our mental health. Some people would argue that it can lead to addiction and social isolation, but there is also a large group of people who say that it can help develop cognitive skills and social interaction – which we’ll explore in more detail today. Here are some of the reasons online gaming is good for your mental health.

What are the most popular types of online games?

When it comes to online gaming, there is a wide range of popular genres that cater to a range of different interests and preferences. One game that was once popular in person has also found a significant presence in the online gaming world; blackjack. Online blackjack is a lot like the original game, but online players can challenge themselves against virtual dealers, or compete against other players in multiplayer blackjack games in the hopes of getting the closest to 21 without going bust.

Other than blackjack, there is a considerable number of different online games that millions of players enjoy, these include:

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA):

First-Person Shooters (FPS):

Role-Playing Games (RPG):

Sports Simulations

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

Although this topic is hotly up for debate, there are a range of factors that would suggest online gaming is good for our mental health.

Improves cognitive abilities

Some parents may believe that their children are spending too much time in front of screens and not enough time studying or reading books. This may be a fair observation, but they still develop their cognitive abilities when playing online games.

A lot of online games require a range of strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that, once learned, can be highly useful in other areas of their lives. By nurturing these skills in online games, your brain will remain agile and you’ll be able to improve skills like memory, attention, and multitasking.

Especially games like online casino games and puzzles are great examples of how online games can boost specific cognitive functions, such as spatial awareness or mathematical reasoning.

However, it is important to remember that there is still a lot that can be learned from other intellectually-stimulating activities like reading books or completing homework assignments. You should be able to strike a balance of study and gaming if you want to be successful.

Fosters connection and encourages social interaction

Despite some people thinking that frequent online gaming can lead to social isolation, there is a large number of people who would disagree with that statement. In one survey by Statista, 89% of respondents said that they made friends while online gaming – as well as a range of other positive experiences.

Most online games now allow players to communicate and collaborate with others through chat functions, multiplayer features, video streaming, and voice chat. This gives them the chance to build new friendships with people all over the world and create meaningful connections even if they have difficulties with face-to-face social interactions.

But, of course, it is still important to maintain a healthy balance between real-life relationships and the ones you have online. Gaming is not supposed to completely replace the connections you have made in real life but should be an additional environment where you can feel a sense of belonging.

Helps to reduce stress

We all live such busy lives that it can feel like we never have a second to ourselves where we can sit back, relax, and enjoy our hobbies. When you give yourself some time to immerse yourself in a game, it can provide a temporary escape from all the real-life worries and responsibilities that you would normally spend so much of your time panicking about.

There are many reasons why you may be feeling stressed out; maybe it’s too much homework, a demanding boss at work, or not having enough time to look after your kids. Whatever your reason is for not feeling the best, it’s good to find solutions.

When you’re playing an online game it can trigger the release of endorphins, natural feel-good chemicals inside your body, which not only reduces stress levels but can also make you feel energized and happy. Just remember, if you’re playing your games on a mobile before bed, try to keep this to a minimum as it could be disrupting your sleep – which is just causing the cycle of being tired and stressed.

