ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyFrancisRichard

A lot of online games require a range of strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that, once learned, can be highly useful in other areas of their lives.
A lot of online games require a range of strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that, once learned, can be highly useful in other areas of their lives.

Recommended articles

With the rise of many online gaming platforms and other associated technologies, we’ve never seen more people logging into their computers every day to play their favourite games so, if it’s not good for our mental health, it’s something we need to know.

While online gaming is mostly seen as entertainment, there is growing interest in exploring how it can impact our mental health. Some people would argue that it can lead to addiction and social isolation, but there is also a large group of people who say that it can help develop cognitive skills and social interaction – which we’ll explore in more detail today. Here are some of the reasons online gaming is good for your mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to online gaming, there is a wide range of popular genres that cater to a range of different interests and preferences. One game that was once popular in person has also found a significant presence in the online gaming world; blackjack. Online blackjack is a lot like the original game, but online players can challenge themselves against virtual dealers, or compete against other players in multiplayer blackjack games in the hopes of getting the closest to 21 without going bust.

Other than blackjack, there is a considerable number of different online games that millions of players enjoy, these include:

  • Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA):
  • First-Person Shooters (FPS):
  • Role-Playing Games (RPG):
  • Sports Simulations

Although this topic is hotly up for debate, there are a range of factors that would suggest online gaming is good for our mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents may believe that their children are spending too much time in front of screens and not enough time studying or reading books. This may be a fair observation, but they still develop their cognitive abilities when playing online games.

A lot of online games require a range of strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that, once learned, can be highly useful in other areas of their lives. By nurturing these skills in online games, your brain will remain agile and you’ll be able to improve skills like memory, attention, and multitasking.

Especially games like online casino games and puzzles are great examples of how online games can boost specific cognitive functions, such as spatial awareness or mathematical reasoning.

However, it is important to remember that there is still a lot that can be learned from other intellectually-stimulating activities like reading books or completing homework assignments. You should be able to strike a balance of study and gaming if you want to be successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite some people thinking that frequent online gaming can lead to social isolation, there is a large number of people who would disagree with that statement. In one survey by Statista, 89% of respondents said that they made friends while online gaming – as well as a range of other positive experiences.

Most online games now allow players to communicate and collaborate with others through chat functions, multiplayer features, video streaming, and voice chat. This gives them the chance to build new friendships with people all over the world and create meaningful connections even if they have difficulties with face-to-face social interactions.

But, of course, it is still important to maintain a healthy balance between real-life relationships and the ones you have online. Gaming is not supposed to completely replace the connections you have made in real life but should be an additional environment where you can feel a sense of belonging.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all live such busy lives that it can feel like we never have a second to ourselves where we can sit back, relax, and enjoy our hobbies. When you give yourself some time to immerse yourself in a game, it can provide a temporary escape from all the real-life worries and responsibilities that you would normally spend so much of your time panicking about.

There are many reasons why you may be feeling stressed out; maybe it’s too much homework, a demanding boss at work, or not having enough time to look after your kids. Whatever your reason is for not feeling the best, it’s good to find solutions.

When you’re playing an online game it can trigger the release of endorphins, natural feel-good chemicals inside your body, which not only reduces stress levels but can also make you feel energized and happy. Just remember, if you’re playing your games on a mobile before bed, try to keep this to a minimum as it could be disrupting your sleep – which is just causing the cycle of being tired and stressed.

---

#FeaturebyFrancisRichard

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi, gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi, gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

The best passport in the world, allowing you to visit almost every country, revealed

The best passport in the world, allowing you to visit almost every country, revealed

The village people delaying your visa may actually be your passport photo

The village people delaying your visa may actually be your passport photo

Wedding traditions: Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses

Wedding traditions: Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses

Avoid these 5 foods for a happy and healthy vagina

Avoid these 5 foods for a happy and healthy vagina

Knorr promotes ‘Eat For Good’ campaign with one Good Jollof Box at a time

Knorr promotes ‘Eat For Good’ campaign with one Good Jollof Box at a time

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

5 powerful Nelson Mandela quotes that resonate with Nigerians

5 powerful Nelson Mandela quotes that resonate with Nigerians

'I had 3,000 porn videos on my laptop' - The confessions and secrets of a porn addict

'I had 3,000 porn videos on my laptop' - The confessions and secrets of a porn addict

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Nigerians overuse these drugs [nprorg]

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

When it comes to getting an even skin tone, you have to address all the possible contributing factors at hand.

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps