You might keep baking soda in your fridge to get rid of odors, bake with it for leavening purposes, or even use it as a home remedy for acid reflux.

However, there is no scientific evidence that proves these benefits of baking soda, and it is not a recommended medical treatment for acne. Therefore, you need to be extremely careful when using baking soda for acne and pimples. According to research, dermatologists aren't exactly sold on the idea of putting baking soda on your face when you're trying to treat acne.

Is baking soda safe for treating acne

Studies prove that using baking soda as a skincare treatment regularly can throw off your skin's naturally acidic pH, disrupt its protective outer layer, and cause irritation. Although, it is claimed that baking soda has a drying effect on the skin, and this property helps shrink the acne and reduce inflammation.

People have been reaching for baking soda for years to treat acne because it does have powerful oil-absorbing and exfoliating properties (two things that are important when dealing with breakouts). The problem with using pure baking soda on your skin is that it can be a bit too harsh for your skin.