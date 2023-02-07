Is it worth becoming a Caregiver?

Why Become a Caregiver?

These are some of the main reasons people become caregivers:

· Practical necessity. Some people choose to become caregivers not because they're looking for a new career, but because they feel practically required to become a caregiver due to a family member's illness. If you have a parent who starts to show signs of dementia, or an older sibling who suffers a debilitating physical injury, you may want to step in and provide them care so you don't have to hire a stranger to do it. Though many people don’t know this, you may be qualified to get paid even if you’re providing care to a friend or family member; as long as you meet certain criteria, you can be paid a fair hourly rate for any work you do to provide in-home care to the person in need, tapping into their benefits program much the same way any other caretaker would.

· Close relationships. People also like the idea of caregiving because it gives them the opportunity to form close relationships. Tending to a person when they need help gives you an opportunity to get to know them better and bond with them. Over time, you'll get to know them better and better, so in most cases, you can either make a new friend or get to know one of your family members better than you ever thought possible.

· Storytelling and bonding. Throughout the course of daily activities, you'll probably talk with this older person regularly. You'll hear stories about how they grew up, how they see the world, and how they think about things. It's extremely fulfilling and can give you valuable perspective that you can bring to other areas of your life.

· Working in a home environment. Some caregivers are drawn to the profession because it gives them an opportunity to work in a home environment. If you don't like the idea of working in an office, or if you just want a cozier and more familiar place to make money, this could be a viable option for you.

· Independence. For the most part, the work you do as a caregiver is going to be independent. You'll be doing this work solo, without a boss or supervisor looking over your shoulder. If you like the idea of having more autonomy and independence in your career, this could be the path for you.

· Helping people in need. Of course, many caregivers choose this profession because they feel rewarded when they help people in need. Providing your time and effort to a person who needs it feels fulfilling internally – and it can help you feel better about how you live your life.

· Decent money. Home caregivers can make up to $25 an hour, depending on where they work and how much experience they have. If you have specialty training and more work experience, you may be able to earn even more. This isn't a career that will help you get rich, but it provides a decent amount of income – and it doesn't require much in the way of training or education.

Downsides of Becoming a Caregiver

However, there are some downsides of becoming a caregiver.

· High levels of stress. One of the worst aspects of being a caregiver is dealing with high levels of stress. Stress is common amongst caregivers, and it can lead to significant mental health problems if not managed appropriately. In fact, more than half of caregivers experience at least some depression. If your patient is difficult, hard to understand, or if they have challenging needs, it can wear on you, especially over time.

· Time commitments. Caregiving isn't always a straightforward 40-hour-a-week job. You may be forced to work extended shifts and long hours if your patient needs you.

· The learning curve. You don't need much special training or education to become a caregiver, but there's definitely a learning curve when you get started with this career. Basic tasks, like bathing and cooking, may seem simple, but they become much more complicated when your patient struggles with basic communication or motor skills.

Not everyone is suited to become a caregiver. But if you're prepared for the increased levels of stress and the time commitments involved, or if you love the idea of giving back to people who need help, this could be the perfect career for you.

Consider your options carefully and understand exactly what this career entails before pursuing it.

