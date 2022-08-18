'Inspired By Nature", Hayat Kimya, launches Bebem with natural essences baby diapers in Nigeria

The Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper is a baby diaper inspired by nature, the first of its kind in the Nigerian market, made with sustainably sourced Natural bamboo fibres for extra absorbent area and organic cotton with organic cotton extract. It is totally inspired by nature, health sensitive and free of harmful toxins and chemicals, it’s hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and ultra-absorbent.

Speaking at the Launch press conference, the Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu, emphasised on customer satisfaction as the centre of innovation for the brand:

“The increasing demand by consumers for more sustainable lifestyle choices informed our decision to launch the Bebem with natural essence baby diaper in the Nigerian market. The diaper, which is made with an extract from bamboo fibre and high-quality organic cotton extract, is eco-friendly and assures quality protection of the child”.

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.

The Bebem with natural essences baby diapers are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.

