How your gym wear could be causing agonising infections

A urinary tract infection, commonly called a UTI, is an infection in any part of the urinary system. The infection's specific name varies depending on which part of the urinary tract is affected.

A 2019 study highlighted that the risk of bloodstream infection increases more than seven times for patients who do not receive antibiotics promptly after consulting a doctor for a UTI.

Because leggings fit snugly against the crotch, friction can occur around the urethra during exercise. As sweat builds, this moisture becomes trapped, creating an ideal environment for bacterial growth.

Post-workout activewear, often made from synthetic materials like nylon, isn’t breathable, which harbours bacteria that can travel up the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. This is especially true if bacteria from the rectum or vagina spread to the urethra's opening. Combined with a damp, sweaty environment and potential dehydration, the risk of bladder infections, such as cystitis, increases.

Cystitis impacts the bladder, while pyelonephritis affects the kidneys, and urethritis impacts the ureter and urethra. Fortunately, this is usually only a problem if you stay in damp gym clothes for too long post-exercise.

Estimates indicate that one in three women will experience cystitis by the age of 24. However, it is more common during pregnancy, in sexually active women, and after menopause.

Symptoms to watch for

Symptoms of cystitis include pain, burning, or stinging when urinating; an urgent or frequent need to urinate, sometimes passing little to no urine; cloudy, dark, or strong-smelling urine; lower abdominal pain; incontinence; a high temperature; and general unwellness.

Doctors recommend that women wash with water post-workout, change into breathable cotton clothes, and avoid bubble baths, talcum powder, and feminine wipes, which can cause irritation.

Mild cases of cystitis usually improve within a few days with plenty of water, avoiding sex, and sometimes a three-day course of antibiotics if symptoms persist. Some women may need long-term treatment if they experience recurrent episodes.

Prevention tips

Staying hydrated is essential as it encourages urination, helping to flush out bacteria and reduce the risk of bacterial attachment to the bladder walls. Washing before and after sexual activity, as well as emptying the bladder, is also recommended.

“Aim to drink two litres of water each day, including a large glass last thing before bed, first thing upon waking, and after sex,” doctors advise.

While UTIs rarely lead to severe consequences, untreated infections can cause sepsis—a life-threatening condition where the immune system's response to infection triggers widespread inflammation throughout the body.