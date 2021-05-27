RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How-Tos: How to make your wigs last longer

Temi Iwalaiye

How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier.

Wigs last longer when well maintained
After spending so much money to buy a wig, you do not want it to look like the hair of a racoon after a while.

There are simple ways to make your wig last longer;

Wearing the same wig consistently for a month is a sure way to destroy your wig.

Wash your wigs
Wigs are like real human hair, imagine not washing your hair for years.

Some people have not washed their wigs since they bought them. Washing your hair requires a lot of expertise, if you can't do it at home take it to a good salon

I know it is tempting to just use a hair straightener or curler when you feel that your wig has lost its sheen. Too much heat on your hair makes it appear brittle; damage caused by heat cannot be repaired.

That wig you just flung under your bed to pick it up later and wear it, would not get better because you curled or straightened it.

As most labels say 'Store in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight'.

