After spending so much money to buy a wig, you do not want it to look like the hair of a racoon after a while.
How-Tos: How to make your wigs last longer
How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier.
There are simple ways to make your wig last longer;
Do not wear your wigs all the time
Wearing the same wig consistently for a month is a sure way to destroy your wig.
Wash your wigs - but not too often
Wigs are like real human hair, imagine not washing your hair for years.
Some people have not washed their wigs since they bought them. Washing your hair requires a lot of expertise, if you can't do it at home take it to a good salon
Don't apply too much heat to your hair
I know it is tempting to just use a hair straightener or curler when you feel that your wig has lost its sheen. Too much heat on your hair makes it appear brittle; damage caused by heat cannot be repaired.
Store it properly
That wig you just flung under your bed to pick it up later and wear it, would not get better because you curled or straightened it.
As most labels say 'Store in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng