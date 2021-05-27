How-Tos: How to make your wigs last longer

There are simple ways to make your wig last longer;

Do not wear your wigs all the time

Wearing the same wig consistently for a month is a sure way to destroy your wig.

Wash your wigs - but not too often

Pulse Nigeria

Wigs are like real human hair, imagine not washing your hair for years.

Some people have not washed their wigs since they bought them. Washing your hair requires a lot of expertise, if you can't do it at home take it to a good salon

Don't apply too much heat to your hair

I know it is tempting to just use a hair straightener or curler when you feel that your wig has lost its sheen. Too much heat on your hair makes it appear brittle; damage caused by heat cannot be repaired.

Store it properly

That wig you just flung under your bed to pick it up later and wear it, would not get better because you curled or straightened it.