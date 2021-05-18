RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to whiten the teeth using banana peels

The superfood has so many benefits. Try its tooth-whitening method.

Although it sounds outmoded, you can actually use banana peels to whiten your teeth.

This is because of the wonderful source of minerals and vitamins the banana peel contains which makes it so essential in teeth whitening.

To use, find a perfectly ripe banana, one that does not have brown spots is great. Follow these steps below:

  • Peel the banana

Choose a banana with no spot. You want it to be ripe (as this is when it contains the most minerals) but not black.

  • Rub the inside of the peel against your teeth

For close to ten minutes rub the inside of the banana peel against your top and bottom teeth, until they are completely coated in a layer of banana paste.

  • Brush your teeth

Once the ten minutes are up, take a dry toothbrush and use it to brush the banana paste into your teeth.

  • Follow same procedure daily

It’s unlikely that you’ll see any results after just one treatment, so continue rubbing your teeth with banana peel for up to two weeks.

