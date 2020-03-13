Do you know that all your makeup tools can bring dirt and bacteria to your face?

Your sudden breakouts might be caused by the dirt on your makeup tools which include your makeup brushes, beauty blenders and many more. This is why you need to clean them as soon as possible.

Beauty blender Tomi's Colour Pavilion

A dirty blender will also not be able to serve its purpose when it’s covered with layers of foundation and other makeup products. The good news in all of this is that the blenders can be cleaned.

You also need to maintain 100% hygiene at this time where Coronavirus is spreading everywhere. To do this, you need to learn the steps that will give you a clean blender.

Beauty vlogger, Rox Slay shared the step by step guide on how to clean a beauty blender. Below is a video that will give you that detailed step on how to clean your beauty blender.