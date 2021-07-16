Onion or the bulb onion or common onion is a vegetable commonly used as a spice or eaten raw.
Natural Remedies: How to use Onion peel to make healthy tea drink
The outer peel of onion is just as - if not - more nutritious than its inner layers.
Recommended articles
Many do not use the outer peel as they consider it a waste but is or even more nutritious if you use it to make tea drink.
This tea has healing properties and is beneficial for overall health. Here are some benefits;
Benefits of an onion peel tea drink
- Onion peels help to cure catarrh, cough, seasonal infections, and flu. It does this because it possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties like Vitamin C that provides immunity from diseases.
- Onion peels have Vitamin E, and thus improves eyesight.
- Onion skins help to fight fungal infections. So, if you have a rash or skin infection drinking onion peel tea would help to cure it.
- Onion peels drinks help to lower cholesterol in the body because of the flavonoids it possesses.
- Onion peels also bring about better and smoother skin because of the Vitamin C and E it possesses.
How to make onion tea drink
- Peel the outer part of the onions.
- Rise if dirty.
- Boil in hot water.
- Drain into a cup
- Enjoy your drink.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng