While some who tidy more often still find the house either crowded or quickly returning to that state of not being tidy. If you’re in any of this category, then KonMari Method may hold the answer to your issues with tidying.

KonMari Method: Tidying up with Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is popularly known for her bestselling book on tidying: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. By the time the book came out, Marie had already established herself as a giant with her idea of organising, after working her magic on many hoarders who didn’t return to their old habits of hoarding. Amazingly, Marie Kondo has become a cleaning consultant with a show that runs on Netflix. Her show is titled show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,and many people have fallen in love with her methods of cleaning and tidying known as the KonMari Method. In case you’re wondering, KonMari is just a combination of her first and last name.

How to follow the KonMari Method

How to tidy up your house using the KonMari Method

The KonMari Method is committed to organising your stuff category by category instead of room by room. Here are the six basic rules to get you started.

Commit yourself to tidy up.

Imagine your ideal lifestyle.

Finish discarding first. Before getting rid of items, sincerely thank each item for serving its purpose.

Tidy by category, not location.

Follow the right order.

Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

And five categories to tackle:

Clothes

Books

Papers

Komono (a.k.a. Miscellaneous Items)

Sentimental Items

How to tidy up your house using the KonMari Method - Picture: Cool Mums

The KonMari Method is really about getting rid of the things you no longer need for yourself or around the house. Though most people associate the method with tidying up, which is basically the same thing anyway. To know what to get rid of and what not to, start by bringing out all the things in your drawers and cupboards. Once you have all the items out, go through the pile item by item, considering which one still brings joy as you go. Then form two categories, one for items that bring joy and the other for items that don’t.

Afterwards, you will definitely have a smaller pile than when you started, which you should begin to return to their previous place. Note that you have to do this category by category, which means that when you’re organising books you have to finish those first before moving to clothes. According to Marie, this exercise might feel funny and not natural at first, but as you go you will start to appreciate it. And while you’re tidying, she urges you to try and picture the kind of space you want and what you need to get there. Then go ahead and remove anything that’s stopping you from achieving the kind of space you want for your home.

How do I fold my clothes using this system?

How to tidy up your house using the KonMari Method - Image: Fab fit fun

Marie also has methods you should follow to fold your clothes in a better and more organised way. The way you store your clothes matter because you may find it hard to reach your favourite clothes when you need them. So try not to leave your clothes in a pile, no matter how neat the clothes are. Instead, stand clothes upright to help you achieve Marie’s idea of appreciating items through touch and use.

There are a lot more of these tips and methods for you in her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, including how to organise your kitchen tools, cleaning supplies, and even digital photos.

Good House Keeping

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com